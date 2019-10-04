BBNaija: What I Saw In My Dream About Finals: Omashola

by Eyitemi
Omashola
Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Omashola

Speaking during a diary session with Biggie on Thursday, Omashola says he had a dream that he was celebrated by Nigerian celebrities from Warri at the end of the show on Sunday.

He added that the Olu of Warri also celebrated him and this gives him the belief that he would win the reality TV show.

Omashola is among the last five standing which includes, Frodd, Mercy, Mike and Seyi for the reality TV show.

His words:

 “I had a dream the night before Monday eviction. In the dream people I looked up to and celebrities from Warri like Ayo Makinde (Ay) and others who are proud of where they come from were on the final day appreciating and hailing me for representing well

“I even saw Olu of Warri commending me, this show I fit win.”

