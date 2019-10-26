Bobrisky Reveals How She Moans During Sex With Bae (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian transgender, Bobrisky revealed what being intimate with her  mysterious boyfriend does to her senses during a live video chat on Instagram.

Bobrisky
Controversial celebrity, Bobrisky

The male cross-dresser said the “thing dey her brain” while she was having a conversation with a web user.

The transgender said she also “mourns” while having sexual intercourse in a bid to arouse her partner.

The web user, identified as Damola urged the controversial celebrity to teach ladies how to moan too.

Bobrisky went on to give an example of how she moans during sex.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Bobrisky, Damola
