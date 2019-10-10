Charly Boy Loses Mom At Age 101

Nigerian musician and activist, Charly Boy has lost his mum.

The entertainer took to his IG page to announced the death of his mother, Margaret Ntianu Oputa, adding that she died today at the age of 101.

In his words, ‘I wish to announce the death of our Mother Mrs Margaret Ntianu Oputa nee Onumonu which occurred Tuesday the 8th of October, 2019′.

Charly Boy then went on to pen an emotional tribute in her honour.

My dearest Mother,

You couldn’t just wait for me to come back before

you sneaked away to the great beyond.

Now all I have are beautiful loving Kodak memories of our times

together.

You tried for me, for us and many of the people who

were privileged to encounter your kindness and your love.

Thank you for allowing me take care of you.

Thank you for being That Great Woman who gave birth to

The Icon, CharlyBoy.

Thank you for teaching me how to care, to love, to live a simple

and humble Life.

Thank you for constantly reminding of my pedigree and

my very Rich Heritage.

I wish you would have waited just one more day, but I guess

you didn’t want me to see you go, because as usual I would

have talked you out of it, I know we both hate goodbyes.

Greet Papa when you see him, tell him I have been holding

forth. Gallant as ever.

Love you my Darling Mother.

RIP.