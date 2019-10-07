Daddy Freeze Questions BBNaija After Mercy Wins N60 Million Grand Prize

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has reacted to housemate Mercy emerging as the winner of Big Brother Naija 2019 TV reality show.

Mercy became the first female to win the BBNaija competition, beating fellow housemates – Mike, Frodd, Omashola and Seyi – to win the coveted grand prize worth N60 million.

After 99 days of excitement, intrigues, suspense, and nail-biting drama, Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem season came to a rousing end at the final live eviction show on Sunday night.

Reacting to the finale, the media personality raised the following questions: