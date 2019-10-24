“Diane Punched Me In My Eye But Biggie Did Nothing About It” – Tacha Tells Daddy Freeze (Video)

by Amaka

It appears controversial reality star, Tacha is yet to get over her disqualification, likewise her epic fight with Diane over the missing red box.

Tacha and Daddy Freeze
Tacha and Daddy Freeze

The Big Brother Naija season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ ex-housemate granted an exclusive interview with controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze where she said Diane had punched her eye that particular day but Biggie did not nothing about it and he failed to address it till she left the house.

The self-acclaimed Port-Harcourt first daughter also spoke about other topics as she revealed she is still yet to get over her mother’s demise and she also affirmed that she is still in a relationship with her boyfriend, King Ladi despite the fraud allegations leveled against him by one of her biggest supporters turn foe, Jaruma.

When asked how she would react, if she met Zlatan Ibile at an airport, the reality star said she would compliment his hair.

Read Also: Women Cheat More Than Men, Says U.S Rapper, Slim Thug (Video)

Watch the full video below:

Tags from the story
Daddy Freeze, Diane, Jaruma, King Ladi, Tacha
0

You may also like

Photos: Big Sean Celebrates 25th Birthday

Senate President Bukola Saraki submits presidential nomination form

For not turning up for publicised Canada show, Phyno and Olamide’s fans destroy properties

Shehu Sani

While governors danced at Eagle Square, lives were being wasted – Shehu Sani

“Banky W Didn’t Discover Wizkid, I Did”, OJB Jezreel Reveals

'You blame people when you are frustrated' - Did AY just shade Tonto Dikeh

‘You blame people when you are frustrated’ – Did AY just shade Tonto Dikeh?

Kylie Jenner And Tyga Are Officially Over?!?

wfd 2013

WORLD FOOD DAY: Foodclique, Fighting Hunger and Giving Hope.

R.Kelly took two of his girlfriends to Snoop Dogg’s wife’s party.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *