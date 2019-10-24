“Diane Punched Me In My Eye But Biggie Did Nothing About It” – Tacha Tells Daddy Freeze (Video)

It appears controversial reality star, Tacha is yet to get over her disqualification, likewise her epic fight with Diane over the missing red box.

The Big Brother Naija season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ ex-housemate granted an exclusive interview with controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze where she said Diane had punched her eye that particular day but Biggie did not nothing about it and he failed to address it till she left the house.

The self-acclaimed Port-Harcourt first daughter also spoke about other topics as she revealed she is still yet to get over her mother’s demise and she also affirmed that she is still in a relationship with her boyfriend, King Ladi despite the fraud allegations leveled against him by one of her biggest supporters turn foe, Jaruma.

When asked how she would react, if she met Zlatan Ibile at an airport, the reality star said she would compliment his hair.

Watch the full video below: