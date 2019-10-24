‘Mind Your Business’, Cossy Ojiakor Preaches In Raunchy Outfit (Video)

by Michael
Cossy Ojiakor
Nollywood Actress, Cossy Ojiakor

Nollywood busty actress Cossy Ojiakor has shared a message with her fans and followers in a seductive outfit.

The actress, who started a series of sharing the word of God on her Instagram page, has dragged the people who accused her of constantly seducing people.

In this session of her preaching, she is asking them to mind their own business.

Cossy, who just marked her birthday a few days ago, has been known to make seductive appearances on her Instagram.

She is also set to champion other ladies in an upcoming live event she has called ‘Cossy Barbie’.

Watch The Video Here:

