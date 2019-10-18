‘I Am Tired Of Looking For Love’ – Cossy Orjiakor

Nollywood actress, Cossy Orjiakor has made it known that she is tired of looking for love and will just enjoy being a child in an overgrown body.
Cossy, took to her IG page to share a video of her jiggling her huge boobs with the caption;
What a day…. woke up couldn’t log into this account🤣😂 I thank God for two factor authentication and then my online tv… www.cossytv.com got deactivated by the host company. Am working on it😂 cheiiii….Life of an orphan….I miss my late parents. I wanna be that cute little girl my dad used to remain food for🥺✌️ am loved by plenty but always so lonely… tired of trying to find love … no one can even tattoo my name to win me🤣😂….. I give up… I will just remain a child in an overblown body🙈🙉
