Frodd Meets With Ubi Franklin, Signs New Deal (Photo)

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija season 4 second runner up, Chemeka Frodd Okoye met with Ubi Franklin and Paul O. to sign a new deal with Upfront & Personal Agency.

Frodd and Ubi Franklin
Paul O, Frodd and Ubi Franklin

According to reports, Ubi Franklin had taken to Instagram live video to admit he knew the former sales adviser before he joined the reality show and they had even done business together.

Taking to Instagram, Frodd shared photos and video of the music executive and the CEO of the management consultancy with the words:

“With my Namesake @pauloo2104 and my former Neighbor @ubifranklintriplemg.
It’s Deal Sealed
Now with @upfrontandpersonalbooking Game time.”

