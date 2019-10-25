‘I Am Nigeria’s Problem, Not SARS, Police, Government’ – Naira Marley Confesses

Controversial Nigerian artiste Naira Marley has hinted that he is Nigeria’s problem.

The ‘soapy’ singer took to his social media space to make this statement yesterday.

The artiste who is currently being arraigned in court over alleged internet fraud and card fraud.

READ ALSO – Naira Marley Schools Fans On Difference Between Prostitutes And Strippers

In his tweet, he has pointed out that he is Nigeria’s problem, not SARS, not the police and not even the government.

In his own words: “Naira Marley is a bad influence haha. Naira Marley is the problem of Nigeria, not SARS, not the police and not the government.”

See Post Here: