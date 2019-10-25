‘I Am Nigeria’s Problem, Not SARS, Police, Government’ – Naira Marley Confesses

by Michael
Naira Marley
Nigerian Artiste Naira Marley

Controversial Nigerian artiste Naira Marley has hinted that he is Nigeria’s problem.

The ‘soapy’ singer took to his social media space to make this statement yesterday.

The artiste who is currently being arraigned in court over alleged internet fraud and card fraud.

In his tweet, he has pointed out that he is Nigeria’s problem, not SARS, not the police and not even the government.

In his own words: “Naira Marley is a bad influence haha. Naira Marley is the problem of Nigeria, not SARS, not the police and not the government.”

See Post Here:

Naira Marley
Naira Marley’s Tweet
