I Was Sexually Molested By Lecturers In School: Female Student

A Nigerian student has taken to her Facebook page to share her story with the world.

According to the young lady, she was allegedly sexually abused by her lecturers at Federal Polytechnic Nekede and made this known after writing her final paper.

The young lady who goes by the name Janny Adaeze Ezeh also revealed that she got into an accident two weeks after she paid institution’s acceptance fee for a HND program in 2017.

She wrote “I received my admission letter to further my HND on November 2017, I paid my acceptance fee then 2weeks later Nov 30 to enter Dec 1 I had a fatal accident that nearly took my precious life on my way coming back from work, I faced many challenges in school, I met a lot of people with different characters, I met fake friends in campus and I was sexually molested by some lecturers, I trained myself in school combining it with my work(cashier at bet9ja) to support myself….. Despite all these challenges I faced my God still showed me mercy despite my sins.

The devil really came to kill, to steal and to destroy but JESUS cometh to give Jane life in its full abundant.

Umunnem help me thank God for the successful 5yrs journey in school

Officially a certified GRADUATE

of fedpoly nekede.

God’s love is excess in my life

I made my Daddy proud, he’s now a father to a graduate.

RIP to my dear mum, your only daughter made it. ”