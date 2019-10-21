‘Legwork Is Bigger Than Headies Award’ – Naira Marley

One of the most controversial artiste at the moment, Naira Marley has just bullied the Headies Award, saying legwork is bigger than the Award.

The soapy crooner made the statement through his Twitter handle.

Naira Marly who has sparked a lot of controversies over the years have shaded the entire Headies awards saying that the dance ‘Legwork’, which was introduced by his friend Zlatan was better.

Information Nigeria recalls that Zlatan was shunned at the Headies for the ‘Next Rated’ category which was awarded to Marvin up and coming star Rema.

See His Tweet Here: