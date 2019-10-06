“Please Don’t Kill My Baby For Me O!” – Wizkid Tells Teni (Photo)

Nigerian singer, Wizkid has taken to Twitter to caution fellow colleague, Teni not to injure his unborn baby after she suffers a great fall.

The singer was trying to show off her gymnastics skills in a mall while dancing to her latest song, Billionaire.

Information Nigeria recalls Teni had publicly announced that she was pregnant for Wizkid after she listened to ‘Joro’.

The male artiste also jokingly accepted to be the father of the child.

Taking to Instagram, Teni had shared a video of herself boasting about how much of a great gymnast she used to be.

The singer attempted to do a somersault which did not go as planned as she fell on the floor.

