Pregnancy Allegation: Parading Your Accusers In Handcuff Is Wrong, Police Tell Davido

by Valerie Oke
Davido and the ladies
Recall that a video of the two ladies who accused Davido of impregnating one of them went viral on Tuesday after they were paraded with handcuffs by the singer’s hypeman, Splesh.

Reacting to the viral video, Bala Elkana, the spokesman of the Lagos state police command, said it is wrong for a private citizen to parade a fellow citizen, adding that it is only the court that can pronounce someone guilty of a charge.

He said:  “It was wrong and the girls have the right to sue as a private citizen has no right under the law to parade a suspect. The singer cannot adjudge the ladies guilty as only a competent court of jurisdiction can produce a person guilty of a crime,” Elkana said.

