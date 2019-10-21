Prophet Jailed For Stealing Member’s International Passport

A Prophet in Zimbabwe has been sentenced to 6 months in prison after he stole the passport of a member of his congregation and used it to travel to South Africa under the falsehood that he was praying for it.

The prophet identified as Shepherd Mbili was convicted by a Bulawayo Magistrate, Zimbabwe after he pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against him.

Read Also: Photos, Details Of Lady In Viral Video With Pastor Wilson Emerges Online

The prophet was said to have asked Mr Godknows to bring his passport and academic certificates for anointing, he then prayed for it and advised the complainant not to open the envelope fully knowing that he had stolen his passport.

“He told me not to open the envelope until I’m ready to use it On the 6th of October I opened the envelope to check the last date I went to Zambia and I found out that my passport was missing. I went to look for Prophet Mbili and his wife told me that he had travelled to South Africa with my passport and would be back soon” said the congregant whose passport was stolen.