Save The Advice For Your Children – Nina Ivy Slams Twitter User

2018 BBNaija housemate Nina Ivy is not one to be disrespected.

The reality TV star put a Twitter user in her place after the latter tagged her in a post by Adekunle Gold.

The post advised people to live an eventful life, a thing the Twitter user felt Nina was not doing.

Wasting no time, the BBNaija ex-contestant slammed the critic, asking her to keep the advice for her kids and sisters as they need it more.

Read the exchange below;