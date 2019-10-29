Save The Advice For Your Children – Nina Ivy Slams Twitter User

2018 BBNaija housemate Nina Ivy is not one to be disrespected.
The reality TV star put a Twitter user in her place after the latter tagged her in a post by Adekunle Gold.
The post advised people to live an eventful life, a thing the Twitter user felt Nina was not doing.
Wasting no time, the BBNaija ex-contestant slammed the critic, asking her to keep the advice for her kids and sisters as they need it more.
Read the exchange below;