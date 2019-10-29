Save The Advice For Your Children – Nina Ivy Slams Twitter User

by Temitope Alabi
BBNaija's Nina
Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Nina

2018 BBNaija housemate Nina Ivy is not one to be disrespected.

The reality TV star put a Twitter user in her place after the latter tagged her in a post by Adekunle Gold.

The post advised people to live an eventful life, a thing the Twitter user felt Nina was not doing.

Wasting no time, the BBNaija ex-contestant slammed the critic, asking her to keep the advice for her kids and sisters as they need it more.

Read the exchange below;

Nina tweet
Nina tweet
Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Adekunle Gold, Nina Ivy
0

