Shehu Sani Commends FG Over Order To Audit NDDC

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has commended the Federal Government over the directive to audit the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
Recall that some days ago, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the audit of the commission over the non-implementation of projects.
The former lawmaker expressed that the decision is a right step considering the debts the nation is owing.
See his tweet below:
With trillions of Naira in debt,the audit of the NDDC as ordered by the FG is a step in the right direction and commendable.
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) October 20, 2019