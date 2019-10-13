Singer, Dotman In Soup With ‘DMW Crew’ For Declaring Wizkid ‘The Greatest’

by Eyitemi
davido overtakes wizkid
Music entertainers, Wizkid and Davido

Talented singer, Dotman, got a sharp and unfriendly response from Aloma, a DMW crew, after declaring Wizkid as the ‘greatest of all time’, despite being a great buddy of Davido, the eternal rival of Wizkid.

Dotman while taking to his Twitter handle said nobody should compare the ‘Joro’ crooner to anybody again adding that he is ‘greatest of all time'(GOAT).

Reply directly to his tweet, Aloma of DMW wrote: ‘be loyal, don’t switch sides @dotman official.’

He went on to advise him to stay where he is adding that they are already complete in their team.

See Dotman’s previous tweet about Davido and his exchange with Aloma below:

