There Is No Hope For Nigeria: Deji Adeyanju

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular activist, Deji Adeyanju has continued his doomsday prophecy on Nigeria as he has declared that there is no hope for Nigeria.

Deji Adeyanju
Deji Adeyanju

The activist made his declaration while reacting to  tribunal judgement affirming that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje won the Kano State gubernatorial election.

Also Read: Nigerian Youths Are Not Only Lazy, Most Hopeless In The World: Deji Adeyanju

The activist who has called Nigerian youths hopeless has now declared that there is no hope for the country.

See his tweets below:

Tags from the story
Deji Adeyanju, Governor Ganduje
0

You may also like

Why I’ll Forever Remain Grateful To Abacha – Fayose

Why Amaechi’s Suspension Wasn’t Lifted – Akpabio

Please Resist Pressure to Rig Ekiti governorship election – Jonathan to Buhari

Insurgency: Nigeria’s Fate In The Hands Of Armed Forces – Sekibo

Rochas Okorocha, Emeka Ihedioha

Ihedioha Threatens To Storm Okorocha’s Residence With Imo Citizens

Implement Report Of 2014 National Conference, Umeh Urges Buhari

PDP Dissolves National Executive Council

Gowon Faults Buhari, Military On December Deadline To End Insurgency

Conduct LG Elections In Your States, N/East PDP Tells Govs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *