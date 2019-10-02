There Is No Hope For Nigeria: Deji Adeyanju

Popular activist, Deji Adeyanju has continued his doomsday prophecy on Nigeria as he has declared that there is no hope for Nigeria.

The activist made his declaration while reacting to tribunal judgement affirming that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje won the Kano State gubernatorial election.

The activist who has called Nigerian youths hopeless has now declared that there is no hope for the country.

See his tweets below:

They have delivered a technicality judgement in Kano again. 🤣🤣🤣 — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) October 2, 2019