Tunde Ednut Mocks BBNaija Over Innoson Car Prize For Mercy

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Instagram celebrity, Tunde Ednut has mocked the Innoson car presented to the winner of the BBNaija 2019 season, Mercy Eke.

Tunde Ednut
Tunde Ednut

­

The winner of the reality show was presented with Nigeria’s brand Innoson Jeep.

Also Read: BBNaija: My ‘Bum Bum’ Has Nothing To Do With My Victory — Mercy (VIDEO)

However, this didn’t go down well with the entertainer who shared the picture via his Instagram page.

The entertainer alleged that the car is too poor compared to the amount of money realised from the show.

See his post below:

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Innoson, mercy, Tunde Ednut
0

You may also like

President Donald Trump trolls Haters as he finally meets with North Korea Leader, Kim Jong-Un

Nathaniel Bassey survives fatal car accident in Lagos

Is Toyin Lawani’s Young 22 Yr Old Baby Daddy Fed-up With Her?!?

“My Father Says He’s Worried About Me” – D’banj

“Milk dey hungry me” – Fans react to these hot new photos of Tiwa Savage

I had to sell my jewelry at Yaba to pay my daughter’s school fees – Mercy Aigbe

J Martins Shares New Adorable Photos Of His Son

Photo: Juliet Ibrahim Presents $1000 Cheque To Dance Competition Winner

Desmond Elliot Makes Funny Faces With His Twin Sons [Photos]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *