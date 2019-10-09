Tunde Ednut Mocks BBNaija Over Innoson Car Prize For Mercy

Popular Instagram celebrity, Tunde Ednut has mocked the Innoson car presented to the winner of the BBNaija 2019 season, Mercy Eke.

­

The winner of the reality show was presented with Nigeria’s brand Innoson Jeep.

However, this didn’t go down well with the entertainer who shared the picture via his Instagram page.

The entertainer alleged that the car is too poor compared to the amount of money realised from the show.

See his post below: