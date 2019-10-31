Wizkid Replies Fan Who Asked If Teni Is Still A Virgin

by Eyitemi Majeed
Teni and Wizkid
Teni and Wizkid

Talented Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, also known as ‘Wizkid‘ has replied a nosy fan who wants to know if fellow singer, Teni, is still a virgin by telling him that ‘anywhere he enters does not close again.’

It all started with the fan took to Teni’s comment section on Instagram to ask if she is still a virgin and the singer directed the question to Wizkid.

Wizkid, who responded swiftly, made the fan understand that he does not enter somewhere and the place would still be blocked.

See their exchange below:

