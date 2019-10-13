Zlatan Hangouts With Speed Darlington, Gifts Him iPhone 11 (Video)

by Michael
Zlatan and speed Darlington
Afro Music Artiste Zlatan Ibile

Nigerian indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile has been spotted hanging out with New York based Nigerian rapper and entertainer, Speed Darlington.

Zlatan Ibile, who is currently in the US was also spotted gifting Speed Darlington an iPhone 11, saying that he had already promised him the phone a while ago.

Speed Darlington, who was excited to spend time with his fellow rapper, expressed his excitement as well.

In the video, the duo were seen sharing good times over drinks.

READ ALSO – Cultists Allegedly Attack Zlatan Ibile After His Stage Performance In US (Video)

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Speed Darlington, Zlatan Ibile
0

You may also like

I will not leave soul music –Aramide

#BBNaija: Tobi left out as Lolu and Anto resolve their differences

Tiwa Savage Hangs With Khloe Kardashian At 2014 MAMAs

Samurai Jack new season gets premiere date

Nollywood Actress, Angela Okorie Slams Colleagues Commenting On Her Post

Waje breaks down in emotional video

‘I am tired of making music’ – Waje Breakdowns In Emotional Video

Don Jazzy, Sad 2 Million Naira Donation To Cancer Patient Was Made Public

Cossy Orjiakor Makes Shocking Revelation About Halima Abubakar

See The Official Poster for Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lion Heart’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *