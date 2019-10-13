Zlatan Hangouts With Speed Darlington, Gifts Him iPhone 11 (Video)

Nigerian indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile has been spotted hanging out with New York based Nigerian rapper and entertainer, Speed Darlington.

Zlatan Ibile, who is currently in the US was also spotted gifting Speed Darlington an iPhone 11, saying that he had already promised him the phone a while ago.

Speed Darlington, who was excited to spend time with his fellow rapper, expressed his excitement as well.

In the video, the duo were seen sharing good times over drinks.

Watch The Video Here: