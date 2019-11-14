Abuja Communities Where Twins, Albinos, Triplets Are Killed

by Verity Awala
67 communities in five Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, have been involved in the killing of twins, Vanguard reports.

Owanbi and Chakumi in Gwalgwalada Area Council; Makana and Dudu in Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC; Gulida and Zuhi in Abaji Area Council; Kehi in Kuje Area Council, are some of the communities involved in this gruesome act.

According to reports, children who are twin, triplet, albinos, deformed, grew the upper teeth first, and children whose mothers died during delivery are not spared these communities.

