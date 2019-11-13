American Rapper, Nicki Minaj Threatens To Boycott Instagram Over New Features

American rapper Nicki Minaj has threatened to stop using Instagram if its developers keep hiding how many users have ‘liked’ a photo.

Information Nigeria recalls that Instagram’s CEO announced the company would begin testing a new feature that stops likes from showing up on certain accounts.

Users will no longer be able to see how many users have liked a photo unless they are the ones posting it themselves.

The rapper, who has over 107 million followers on Instagram, took to Twitter to voice her frustration about the news.

She told her 20.6 million followers that she would boycott the app following the new trial, writing: “I’m not posting on IG after this week cuz they removing the likes.”

See Her Post Here: