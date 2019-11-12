Frodd Signs Endorsement Deal With Jenesis Colony

2019 BBNaija former housemate, Frodd has announced that he is now a brand ambassador to an estate development firm, Jenesis Colony.

Read Also: MC Galaxy Gifts Frodd And Omashola N500K, N300K Respectively

The reality TV star made this known in an Instagram post on Tuesday, 12th November.

He wrote:

“News Letter: I bring you this awesome goodness today. I am proud to inform you beautiful ladies and gentlemen that I am the latest Brand Ambassador of JENESIS COLONY. Gods blessings are indeed awesome 👏

“Guys please go and follow @jenesiscolony1 and show my new family love ❤️. My heart is full of joy. Now I sell lands, so if you want the best deals, send a DM. Or call us at @jenesiscolony1 use my name as your referral”