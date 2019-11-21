GoldenBoy Entertainment Files Lawsuit Against Peruzzi Over Breach Of Contract

by Temitope Alabi
Peruzzi
Nigerian artiste, Peruzzi

Peruzzi’s former record label; GoldenBoy Entertainment has sued the singer claiming he breached their contract.

According to the label, Peruzzi has been writing and performing songs and has refused to remit any money to their account, which is a thing that was agreed upon in their contract.

The document obtained online reads; “GoldenBoy Entertainment has commenced legal proceedings against Peruzzi in suit Suit No: LD2902GCM/2018 at the High Court of Lagos State. Rather than submit to the jurisdiction of the court, Peruzzi has been going about threatening officials of GoldenBoy with violence. In addition, he has shown so much disdain and disrespect for the judicial process.”

The document also read that; “as it is now, GoldenBoy has not made any amount whatsoever from its intellectual property rights with respect to all works written, produced, co-produced and performed by Peruzzi since the inception of the agreement.”

The singer is yet to react to this new development.

