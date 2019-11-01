Governor Ganduje Proposes Death Sentence For Kidnappers

by Valerie Oke
Ganduje
Umar Ganduje

Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, has said that the kidnappers of nine children in Kano, will face death penalty.

Information Nigeria recalls that suspected kidnappers had abducted some children in Kano and sold off to childless women in Onitsha, Anambra state.

However, the Kano state governor on Thursday inaugurated a 16-man panel to probe the kidnap and directed the ministry of justice to immediately amend the penal code on kidnapping to death penalty.

“These children will be rehabilitated. We must rehabilitate them. We must make them continue performing Islamic religion. They will grow in our religion and culture,” he said.

Ganduje revealed that the rescued children would enjoy the free and compulsory basic and secondary education introduced by his administration, adding that the government had also offered university scholarship to them.

Ganduje also donated N1 million each to the parents of the victims.

