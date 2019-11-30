Heavily Pregnant Laura Ikeji Flaunts Baby Bump (Video)

Businesswoman, Laura Ikeji has given us some sort of entertainment to start our day and we are here for it.

The heavily pregnant younger sister to popular blogger Linda Ikeji, took to her IG page to share a video of herself dancing to Olamide’s ‘Don’t Stop.’

Laura captioned the video;

“Came upstairs n saw that the kids had made a mess 😭😭 so before the cleaning could start, decided to do a lil dance for motivation lol.”

Watch video below;