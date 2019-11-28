I Am Ready To Help With Your Music Career: Jaruma Assures Ella

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Ella, has finally received help after crying out that she might be dropping her musical ambition over lack of funds.

Controversial sex therapist, Jaruma, has agreed to help her with her ambition.

She made it known via her official Instagram page.

“If u have ever won something on this page or I have ever done anything for u pls comment below. I have NEVER asked anyone of u for anything in return! I have NEVER asked anyone of u to “PAY A PRICE” after I did something for u!

“I had my money since 2015, long before I started selling aphrodisiacs (Kayan mata) pls check YouTube channel Jaaruma Empire for PROOF & those I gave to in 2015 / 2016 were NEVER asked to pay a price!

“@therealmissella I’m ready to help u with ur music!”