I Am The Proudest Big Brother, Says Davido As He Celebrates Mayorkun’s Concert In London

by Temitope Alabi
DMW boss, Davido has taken to social media to celebrate his singer, Mayorkun who recently had a concert in London and was a  successful one.

Sharing photos of them, Davido penned a short but beautiful message to Mayorkun, speaking on just how proud of the artiste he is now.

Read Also: Davido’s Boy, Aloma DMW Shades Wizkid Over Fake Richard Millie Wristwatch

In his words;

This feeling, it’s so amazing I don’t even know how to describe it. I feel like I planted a seed, and watered it with hope that it would only just fill up the big pot I had built for it someday. For that alone I would have been the happiest and proudest guy alive. I feel like I left the plant for two days to come back and see that it had grown into a tree so big it at taken the roof o the whole house off! From being MAYOR of LAGOS to Mayor of LONDON!! I’m the proudest big brother, friend, and fan right now bro. God bless your hustle. Continue to work hard, continue to shine! God willing I will ALWAYS be there to support! DMW for LIFE. Indigo 02 Sold out ! KEEP UP!! @iammayorkun 🥳🥳🥳🥳

Big congrats to Mayorkun.

