I Made Mistake Calling 2Baba A Thief: Blackface

Veteran Nigerian singer, Blackface has come out to admit that he made mistake by calling his former partner, 2Baba a thief.

Recall that the two singers settled their dispute out of court some days ago and Blackface later apologised for constantly dragging 2Baba on social media.

Now in a new post, the singer has expressed that he made a mistake by calling 2Baba and his manager thieves for singing his songs without giving him credit.

He also expressed that he wants to go back to making more music.

