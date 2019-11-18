Kogi, Bayelsa Polls: Nigerians Have Lost Faith In Electoral Process – Dele Momodu

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular journalist, Chief Dele Momodu has taken to social media to lament over the state of the electoral system in Nigeria.

Dele Momodu
Former Presidential Candidate Dele Momodu

The former presidential candidate made this statement following the violence that marred the elections held in Kogi and Bayelsa States over the weekend.

Also Read: Shehu Sani Condemns Electoral Violence In Bayelsa And Kogi

The journalist expressed that elections in Nigeria are now won with violence and protest against government policies are met with judicial lynching.

He went further to point out that the state of nation caused by the present administration has been unfair to past leaders who fought for Nigeria’s democracy.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
BayelsaDecides, Dele momodu, KogiDecides
0

You may also like

Buhari meets Govs Ortom, Ambode and El-Rufai

‘Live within your means’ Nigerians drag politicians and the entire ruling class over hot coal

Wonder Woman

U.N Names Wonder Woman Ambassador On Women Empowerment

N2.1bn Fraud: Dokpesi Pleads Not Guilty To Six-count Charge

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: December 5

Rotimi Amaechi

#AmaechiTapes stirs national uproar

NDLEA Arrests 6 For Swallowing $156,000 To Smuggle To Brazil

[Video] Port Harcourt Serial Killer Narrates How He Killed His Victim

Burnaboy and Stefflon Don All Loved Up in New Pictures

Pundits blast Arsene Wenger after Bayern Munich trashing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *