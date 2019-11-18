Kogi, Bayelsa Polls: Nigerians Have Lost Faith In Electoral Process – Dele Momodu

Popular journalist, Chief Dele Momodu has taken to social media to lament over the state of the electoral system in Nigeria.

The former presidential candidate made this statement following the violence that marred the elections held in Kogi and Bayelsa States over the weekend.

Also Read: Shehu Sani Condemns Electoral Violence In Bayelsa And Kogi

The journalist expressed that elections in Nigeria are now won with violence and protest against government policies are met with judicial lynching.

He went further to point out that the state of nation caused by the present administration has been unfair to past leaders who fought for Nigeria’s democracy.

See his tweet below: