Lagos Begins Payment Of N35k New Minimum Wage November

by Verity Awala
Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-Olu

Lagos state government says it will commence payment of the new minimum wage of N35,000 with effect from November.

This was made known in a circular dated 27th November 2019 addressed to heads of all Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, in the state and signed by the Head of Service, HOS, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

According to the HOS, the payment of salary for the month of November is delayed beyond 23rd day circle in order to adequately process payment of the new wage.

He said, “The consequential increase of the new minimum wage for senior and management grade levels is as follows: GL 07: 30 per cent; GL 08-10: 25 per cent; GL 12-14: 22.5 per cent and GL 15-17: 20 per cent. ”

Read Also: Payment Of New Minimum Wage Cuts Across Both Public, Private Sectors: Ngige

Muri-Okunola stressed that the approved minimum wage and consequential adjustments are more than the Federal Government’s approved recommendation which further demonstrates the administration’s commitment to staff welfare.

“In addition, public servants are expected to give unalloyed support to the state government’s agenda, as we collectively strive to actualize set goals”, he said.

Tags from the story
Hakeem Muri-Okunola, New Minimum Wage
0

You may also like

Lagos CP leads team to demolish Five Badoo shrines

Actress Halima Abubakar

There Is Nothing Wrong In A Dad Taking His Daughter For Virginity Test: Nigerian Actress

FG: Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau is not dead

Emmanuella Wins Big At Afro-Australia Awards

Chris Ngige

South-East should be considered for Senate President – Ngige

”Tinubu Is Fake And Only Fighting For His Own Interest” – Afenifere Leader

Pastor Adeboye Meets Buhari, Osinbajo In Aso Rock | PHOTOS

6 Nigerians Who Have Made A Mark In Their Careers Globally

Tragedy! Female student dies while trying to do THIS Tragedy!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *