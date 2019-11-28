Lagos Begins Payment Of N35k New Minimum Wage November

Lagos state government says it will commence payment of the new minimum wage of N35,000 with effect from November.

This was made known in a circular dated 27th November 2019 addressed to heads of all Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, in the state and signed by the Head of Service, HOS, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

According to the HOS, the payment of salary for the month of November is delayed beyond 23rd day circle in order to adequately process payment of the new wage.

He said, “The consequential increase of the new minimum wage for senior and management grade levels is as follows: GL 07: 30 per cent; GL 08-10: 25 per cent; GL 12-14: 22.5 per cent and GL 15-17: 20 per cent. ”

Muri-Okunola stressed that the approved minimum wage and consequential adjustments are more than the Federal Government’s approved recommendation which further demonstrates the administration’s commitment to staff welfare.

“In addition, public servants are expected to give unalloyed support to the state government’s agenda, as we collectively strive to actualize set goals”, he said.