Miyetti Allah Congratulates Yahaya Bello On Election Victory

by Verity Awala
Yahaya Bello
Yahaya Bello and wife

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has congratulated Governor Yahaya Bello on his victory in the just concluded governorship election in Kogi State.

The state secretary of the organisation, Mr Mohammed Suleiman, said this in a statement issued in Lokoja on Thursday.

Suleiman in his message, urged Bello to bring development to the state, in his second term, adding that he should invest in programmes and projects that would impact better the lives of the people.

He also praised the Fulani in the state for going out in their numbers on the election day, voting for Bello, as implored.

Read Also: Fake Police Caused Problems In Kogi, Bayelsa Polls: IGP

Suleiman also advised Fulani to resist any attempt to be used by aggrieved politicians to disrupt the peace of the state and maintain peace.

As for those unsatisfied with the outcome of the election, he urged them to seek legal redress instead of resorting to violence.

Tags from the story
Governor Yahaya Bello, Kogi guber, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MCBAN)
0

You may also like

Onnoghen: Respect our right to handle our internal affairs, Fg to UK, US and E.U

BREAKING: Appeal Court Upholds Senator Akpabio’s Election

ACN To PDP: Tinubu Too Busy Strategising On 2015 To Be Concerned About Appointing Daughter As Market Leader

IPMAN Demands Apology From Factional Leader Over N10.9b Subsidy Scam Allegation

Boko Haram, Crude Oil Theft: Nigerians Need A Competent Person As President

2019: Here’s why the PDP presidential primary will be the toughest in Nigeria’s history

APC endorses President Buhari for 2019 Presidential election

“Don’t celebrate yet” – Nigerians warn Ademola Adeleke

Ize-Iyamu: God Instructed Me To Recover ‘Stolen’ Mandate From Obaseki

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *