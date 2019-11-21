Miyetti Allah Congratulates Yahaya Bello On Election Victory

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has congratulated Governor Yahaya Bello on his victory in the just concluded governorship election in Kogi State.

The state secretary of the organisation, Mr Mohammed Suleiman, said this in a statement issued in Lokoja on Thursday.

Suleiman in his message, urged Bello to bring development to the state, in his second term, adding that he should invest in programmes and projects that would impact better the lives of the people.

He also praised the Fulani in the state for going out in their numbers on the election day, voting for Bello, as implored.

Read Also: Fake Police Caused Problems In Kogi, Bayelsa Polls: IGP

Suleiman also advised Fulani to resist any attempt to be used by aggrieved politicians to disrupt the peace of the state and maintain peace.

As for those unsatisfied with the outcome of the election, he urged them to seek legal redress instead of resorting to violence.