My Biggest Regret Is Engaging In Lesbianism – Ghanaian Actress Abena (Video)

Ghanaian actress, Abena Ghana shared her regrets in a recent interview she sat for with Zion Felix on the ‘Uncut Show’.

The actress who openly said that she had been involved in lesbianism has now tagged that part of her life as her biggest regret in life.

She also pleaded with the public to stop judging her for her past.

According to the actress, engaging in lesbianism is her biggest regret in life and she doesn’t want to be tagged a lesbian.

