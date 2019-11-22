Singer Chris Brown Welcomes New Baby With His Ex-Girlfriend

American singer, Chris Brown has reportedly welcomed a baby boy with his ex-girlfriend, Ammika Harris.

The singer according to the reports welcomed the baby on the 20th of November, 2019 and the parents of the newborn have since taken to social media to share cryptic messages implying that they may have infact welcomed a son.

Chris who is a father to 5-year-old Royalty shared a picture of himself with the date caption. Amikka on her part wrote; “I was in love with you the moment I first saw you,” on her Instagram story.

See the pictures below: