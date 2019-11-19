Video: God’s Greatest Artiste Is Now Working For Him – Kanye West Brags

Rapper Kanye West who made a special appearance at Pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood mega church in Houston bragged about being the greatest artist God ever created.

Reaffirming his dedication to Christianity, Kanye told the crowd that the “devil stole all the good producers, all the good musicians, all the good artists, all the good designers.”

“Now, the greatest artist that God has ever exist- uh, created is now working for Him,” the hip-hop star said, laughing good-naturedly as seen in a viral video.

“I know that God has been calling me for a long time and the Devil has been distracting me for a long time,” he said, drawing applause. And when I was at my lowest point, God was there with me, and sending me visions and inspiring me.

“There are documentations of me drawing a church and…start a church in the middle of Calabasas,” he said. “And even after that I went and made The Life of Pablo album. I said, ‘This is a gospel album,’ and I didn’t totally know how to make a gospel album and the Christians that were around were too, I would say, beaten into submission by society to not speak up and profess the Gospel to, you know, to me because I was a superstar. But the only superstar is Jesus.

“So in the studio, and this studio is gonna compare to places that you’re in life when people tell you to quiet your voice and not talk about Jesus so loud,” he continued. “But everything else is so loud around us. When I’m in California or when I’m in Vegas, they got posters up advertising sex trafficking, because if there’s an advertisement for a strip club, that is advertising sex trafficking…so if it’s a man that’s going through things with his family or going through things at work and he feels he has to go there, we all end up participating, whether it’s the spirits that get advertised to us all the time. Alcohol is, they call it a spirit. So we get constant advertisements for spirits,” he said.

“We get constant advertisements for strip clubs and other things like that. But then we bring up the name of Jesus, we’re told to be quiet—’Quiet that down.'”

Kanye continued, “So even for someone who’s professing God and saying, ‘This is gonna be a gospel album,’ the Devil’s gonna come and do everything he can to distract people from knowing how to fully be in service to the Lord, and all of that arrogance and confidence and cockiness that ya’ll see me use before God is now using for Him. I feel that I’m standing up and drawing a line in the sand and saying, I’m here in service to God and no weapon formed against me.”

At one point, Kanye found an audience member disruptive and politely told them, “Excuse me. I go into these streams of consciousness when I’m talking and when you’re speaking in the middle of it, it distracts me. I really appreciate the support, but I would like for everybody to be completely silent so I can let God flow through me as I speak to you guys today.”