You Are Too Ugly For Me – Crossdresser, James Brown Drags Troll

by Temitope Alabi
cross dresser james brown
crossdresser James Brown

Social media sensation James Brown has put a troll in her place after the latter humiliated the crossdresser.

James had shared a photo of himself looking out of a window, and not long after doing this, the troll took to his comment section to body shame him.

Read Also: Crossdresser James Brown Mocks Nigerian Court For Adjourning Homosexuality Case Against Him

The troll commented, saying she can not imagine James kissing her with his big lips,  adding that if that ever happens, she will throw up throughout that day.

Wasting no time, James made her understand that she is too ugly for him to kiss.

See the exchange below;

James Brown
James Brown

 

Tags from the story
James Brown
0

You may also like

Russia 2018: Five things Nigeria must do to defeat Cameroon today in Yaounde

Police arrest human trafficker, rescues teenage girls in Lagos

PDP Opens Indigenous Twitter Accounts

How Life Has Turned For Pastor Chris Okotie’s Estranged Wife

23 universities adopt Jamb’s new cut-offs mark

At least 88 persons have been killed by fire in Bauchi – State Fire Service

Reps Moves To Bar Acting President, Governor From Seeking Second Term

Sex-for-marks scandal: OAU unveils identify of student

Boko Haram: Buratai Bags Kwameh Nkrumah Leadership Award

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *