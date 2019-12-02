Angry Fans Destroy Properties After Davido Failed To Appear For Concert In Jos(Video)

by Michael Isaac
Davido
Afro-music Singer Davido

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has received a ton of backlashes from his fans in Jos.

The artiste, who was supposed to grace his fans with a performance, ditched them with no official announcement of apology.

Following that, the angry fans went on to express their anger by calling him names and destroying properties in the area.

READ ALSO – Davido Bags Chieftaincy Title In Delta State Community (Video)

Recall that the artist was recently in Delta State and had hinted earlier that he would be hitting Enugu and Jos too.

Having not kept to his word, his fans have taken it out violently.

See Post Here:

Davido
Jos Fans React Violently Over Davido’s Absence

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Davido
0

You may also like

Watch Governor Obiano Boggie Down To Flavour’s “Baby Oku” At The Glo Show In Awka

''Alex Unusual is the ONLY Ex BBnaija female housemate destined to MARRY a billionaire, others are potential baby mamas'' - Nollywood Actor Reveals

”Alex Unusual is the ONLY Ex-BBnaija female housemate destined to MARRY a billionaire, others are potential baby mamas” – Nollywood Actor Reveals

Stevie Wonder Collaborator Sylvia Moy Dies at 78

Miss Nigeria 2017: Excitement as organisers hold auditions in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt [PHOTOS]

Ebony Can Never Win ‘Artiste Of The Year’ Over Shatta – Shatta Wale’s Mum (Video)

Paul Okoye Of P-square Shows Off His Luxury Golds

Singer, Kcee

Send Her Money Without Seasoning — Kcee Shares Tips On How Men Can Easily Get Into Women’s Pants

See This “see-throuh” Outfit BB Naija’s Ese Eriata Wore To An Event That Has Got People Talking

[Photos]: Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri is married

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *