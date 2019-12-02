Angry Fans Destroy Properties After Davido Failed To Appear For Concert In Jos(Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has received a ton of backlashes from his fans in Jos.

The artiste, who was supposed to grace his fans with a performance, ditched them with no official announcement of apology.

Following that, the angry fans went on to express their anger by calling him names and destroying properties in the area.

READ ALSO – Davido Bags Chieftaincy Title In Delta State Community (Video)

Recall that the artist was recently in Delta State and had hinted earlier that he would be hitting Enugu and Jos too.

Having not kept to his word, his fans have taken it out violently.

See Post Here:

Watch The Video Here: