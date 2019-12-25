Anthony Joshua Released From Probation For Crime He Committed 14 Years Ago

by Michael Isaac
Anthony Joshua
Heavyweight Champion, Anthony Joshua

World heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua has been on probabtion for a crime he committed some 14 years ago in England, UK.

The excited heavyweight boxer took to Social Media to advice youths on staying out of trouble in early stages of their lives.

Sharing his joy, he also highlighted how he has been placed on probation for 14 years for a crime he committed since 2005.

He recently got his release letter freeing him from his existing probation and all restrictions placed on him.

See His Post Here:

Anthony Joshua
The Boxer’s Post
