BBNaija’s Venita Shows Bare Bum In New Outfit (Photo)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Venita has taken a step further to show how courageous she can be.

Sharing a new photo on her Instagram, the reality TV star and actress shared a snippet of her bare side bum to her fans and followers.

Sharing the picture she also hinted that it was a very courageous step for her to do that.

Sharing the photo, she wrote in part: “C O U R A G E noun (origin French) 1. the quality of mind or spirit that enables a person to face difficulty, danger, pain, etc., without fear; bravery.”

See Photo Here: