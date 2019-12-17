Biodun Fatoyinbo Speaks On What He Does Before Mounting The Pulpit

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA has taken to social media to share what he does before mounting the pulpit.

Sharing the photo above, Fatoyinbo wrote;

“This is what happens when I am ready to go up the stage at COZA. My team doesn’t joke. They ensure that everything is in place before I go up to speak. I use this opportunity to appreciate all my volunteer staff. As we prepare for #12DG2020, my heart blesses you and I am persuaded that together we will make Jesus proud.”

Fatoyinbo made news a few months ago after he was accused of raping celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo.