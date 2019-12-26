Bouncers Beat, Throw Lady Off Stage For Pulling Wizkid (Video)

A video circulating online shows the moment a girl was beaten and thrown off the stage after she pulled Nigerian singer, Wizkid by his shirt.

In the video, the lady couldn’t contain her excitement as she managed to latch on to the singer, who was billed to perform in her school, University of Ilorin.

The bouncers, however, began hitting her and threw her off the stage in a bid to rescue the Starboy boss.

In another video, fans could be seen mounting the stage to hug the singer.

When the bouncers tried to ward them off again, the singer told them not to do anything, seeing as his fans just wanted to hug him.

In the end, the bouncers still pushed them off the stage.

