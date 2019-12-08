Cardi B Shares Pictures From Her Visit To Nigerian Orphanage Home (Photo)

by Amaka Odozi

Award winning rap star, Cardi B shared a few pictures from her recent visit to an orphanage home in Lagos, Nigeria.

Cardi B at the orphanage home
Cardi B at the orphanage home

The mother of one delievered an electrifying performance at Livespot X Festival and she will be heading to Ghana on Sunday.

The rapper shared photos from her orphanage visit via Instagram with the lovely words which reads;

“Gotta thank the ladies and the gentlemen that nurtured these kids that need just a little bit of more love and protection and gear them up for a better place ,destiny and future.People like YALL MATTER !”

See the full post below:

