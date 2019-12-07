Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Leo Compares Jidenna And Cardi B (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Leo Dasilva
BBNaija’s Leo DaSilva

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Leo DaSilva has compared American singer Jidenna and American rapper Cardi B.

The housemates talk to social media to share his opinion about the two artists.

Comparing Cardi B with Jidenna the reality TV star, highlighted that he is now a fan of Cardi B because she is promoting Nigeria.

Recall that it was earlier that Jidenna tagged Nigeria’s most populous city, Lagos, a jungle.

However, Cardi B, on her visit has only been promoting local businesses as she was spotted recently spraying ₦200 notes at a local strip club in Lagos.

See His Post Here:

BBNaija’s Leo
Leo DaSilva’s Post
