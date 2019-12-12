Corpers To Enjoy Minimum Wage From 2020 Budget – Minister

The Minister for Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare has revealed that the corp members around the country will begin to enjoy the minimum wage in 2020.

The minister pointed out that an increase in the allowances earned by corps members have been captured in the 2020 budget recently passed by the National Assembly.

The minister made this statement during a recent visit to the orientation camp of the NYSC in Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos state.

The minister expressed that the over 350, 000 youths that pass through the NYSC yearly are essential to the success of any change agenda for the present and future generations.