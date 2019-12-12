Corpers To Enjoy Minimum Wage From 2020 Budget – Minister

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Minister for Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare has revealed that the corp members around the country will begin to enjoy the minimum wage in 2020.

NYSC members
NYSC members

The minister pointed out that an increase in the allowances earned by corps members have been captured in the 2020 budget recently passed by the National Assembly.

Also Read: Corps Members Are Future Presidents, Governors, Lawmakers: NYSC DG

The minister made this statement during a recent visit to the orientation camp of the NYSC in Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos state.

The minister expressed that the over 350, 000 youths that pass through the NYSC yearly are essential to the success of any change agenda for the present and future generations.

Tags from the story
nysc, Sunday Dare
0

You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper headlines today

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 17th July 2019

Boko Haram captive: Death toll rises to 69

14 year old wife kills 40 year old husband in Niger State

Police nab six kidnap suspects in Lagos

Yobe Governor Approves Recruitment Into the State University and Civil Service

Abominable: Married Woman Seduces Own Biological Son With N50,000 In A Hotel

NLC to begin indefinite strike tomorrow

Nigerian lady narrates how her struggling elder brother gives money to pastors but never sends anything to their mother

[PHOTOS]: Media mogul, Mo Abudu's Daughter Weds Billionaire Son, Adebola Makanjuola

[PHOTOS]: Media mogul, Mo Abudu’s Daughter Weds Billionaire Son, Adebola Makanjuola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *