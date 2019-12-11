Court Adjourns Naira Marley’s Alleged Internet Fraud Trial

by Olayemi Oladotun

Alleged internet fraud case against popular rapper, Naira Marley has been adjourned by a Federal High Court which sitting in Lagos on Wednesday, December 11.

Naira Marley
Naira Marley

The case was adjourned till Thursday December 12, as the defence counsel Mr Olalejan Ojo (SAN) was not available.

Recall that the trendy rapper was arraigned before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 11-count charge bordering on credit card fraud.

The singer who was granted bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum.

