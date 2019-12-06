Daddy Freeze Queries Bishop Oyedepo Over Annual Shiloh Program

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular media personality, Daddy Freeze took to his Instagram page to query the reason behind the organisation of the annual Shiloh Program by Bishop David Oyedepo.

Daddy Freeze and David Oyedepo
The controversial OAP expressed that according to the Bible, Shiloh is a place of curse, hence he sees no reason it is seen as Christian gathering by a lot of people.

The controversial OAP is a staunch critic of the clergyman and this seems to be in the same vein as previous criticisms.

See his post below:

