Davido Confirms Masterkraft Was His Piano Lesson Teacher When He Was A Kid

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido recently confirmed that music producer, Masterkraft was his piano lesson teacher when he was a young child.
Music Journalist, Ovie O had revealed this on Twitter when Bev Gooden asked users to share their most random music fact.
Ovie O tweeted;
“Masterkraft was Davido’s piano lesson teacher when he was a kid.”
Reacting to this, the “Risky” crooner retweeted the music journalist’s tweet with the words,
“Facts”
Read Also: “Too Blessed To Stay Stressed”, Says Tacha As She Rides With Donald Duke On His Batman Power Bike In Calabar(Video)
See