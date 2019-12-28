Davido Confirms Masterkraft Was His Piano Lesson Teacher When He Was A Kid

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido recently confirmed that music producer, Masterkraft was his piano lesson teacher when he was a young child.

Music Journalist, Ovie O had revealed this on Twitter when Bev Gooden asked users to share their most random music fact.

Ovie O tweeted;

“Masterkraft was Davido’s piano lesson teacher when he was a kid.”

Reacting to this, the “Risky” crooner retweeted the music journalist’s tweet with the words,

“Facts”

See