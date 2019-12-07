DJ Jimmy Jatt Shares His Opinion About Tithes

by Temitope Alabi
DJ Jimmy Jatt
DJ Jimmy Jatt

Jimmy Adewale Amu, popularly known as cool DJ Jimmy Jatt, has shared his thoughts on tithes.

The ace DJ and father of two lovely daughters took to Twitter to share his thoughts on this controversial topic and according to him money spent on a new car is someone’s tithe, so there comes the need to be humble in life.

“The money you spent buying a new car is someone’s Tithe, So also the money you spent on your hair is someone’s Salary.

In life, learn to appreciate what you have, because no matter how little, it’s someone else’s treasure. 😎 #FridayThoughts” ‘ he wrote.

Guys, what are your thoughts about Tithes? Share with us in the comment section.

