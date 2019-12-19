Fans Mob Naira Marley During Stage Performance

Popular indigenous rapper, Naira Marley was captured playfully hitting a fan after he got mobbed while performing on stage.

The rapper thrilled the crowd as he performed at his colleague, Zlatan’s first concert in Lagos on Wednesday.

In a video circulating online, the rapper got pulled off the stage by some of his fans at the concert.

The rapper later sighted one of his culprits involved in the act and he proceeded to hit the person before pointing his finger and mouthing some words.

