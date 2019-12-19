Fans Mob Naira Marley During Stage Performance

by Amaka Odozi

Popular indigenous rapper, Naira Marley was captured playfully hitting a fan after he got mobbed while performing on stage.

Naira Marley
Rapper, Naira Marley

The rapper thrilled the crowd as he performed at his colleague, Zlatan’s first concert in Lagos on Wednesday.

In a video circulating online, the rapper got pulled off the stage by some of his fans at the concert.

The rapper later sighted one of his culprits involved in the act and he proceeded to hit the person before pointing his finger and mouthing some words.

Watch the videos below:

View this post on Instagram

at #ZlatanLive

A post shared by Afrihitz (@afrihitzz) on

